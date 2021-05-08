Expert team visits Covid hospital in Chamarajanagar

An expert team of the Health department visited the Covid Hospital in Chamarajanagar to study about the increase in death rate, due to the infection.
The team visited the hospital on Friday and suggested to initiate certain measures. The team members expressed fear over the deaths and expressed displeasure, due to lack of facilities in the hospital. The members took details about the shortage of staff, equipment and other facilities in the hospital.
According to sources, the team will submit a report in this regard to Health Department Commissioner. Dr Nayaz Pasha of Mysuru Covid Hospital and Superintendent of PKTB sanatorium Dr Virupaksha are part of the team.
