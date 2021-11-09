Expert teams to submit report on Kalaburagi tremors shortly

A team of seismologists and geologists which visited the tremor-hit villages in Chincholi and Kalagi taluks and some areas in Vijayapura and Bidar districts will submit its study report to the government in five days.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan told reporters here on Tuesday that a total of 24 scientists from different organisations across the country were split into three groups for conducting a study in tremor-hit areas. "The teams have collected the information by visiting the tremor-hit locations. According to the initial study, earthquake is the result of chemical process between the layers of limestone," he said.

On the directions of the Revenue Minister R Ashoka, a survey of the houses has been conducted in the tremor-hit villages of Kalaburagi district. A proposal will be submitted to the government for constructing tin sheds in place of such houses. It has been decided to install advanced seismometer in Kalaburgi as it will help disseminate information about the earthquake in 20 minutes, Manoj added.

