Experts flag development works after Dandeli crocodile attacks kill 5

Five deaths due to crocodile attack in River Kali near Dandeli this year have set alarm bells ringing among local people and the forest department.

Experts say the disturbance of crocodile breeding grounds has resulted in the reptiles disbursing upstream, which is not their normal habitat.

Recently, a foot over bridge was constructed near Dandelappa temple, destroying crocodile nests. Officials say the two-kilometre stretch between Old Dandeli bridge and Dandeliappa temple is known as the breeding ground of crocodiles and they are often sighted on the banks of the river basking in the sun.

Of the five deaths, three are locals, and two outsiders who were not aware of the presence of crocodiles in the river.

Advocate and conversationalist Rahul Bavaji, who has been monitoring crocodiles in the Kali river, said, "Development works at breeding grounds have pushed these crocodiles into new territories that are resulting in more deaths."

"Crocodiles becoming man-eaters is very rare. The staple food of crocodiles is fish and they are opportunistic hunters of other wild animals. At least in three of the five incidents, people had crossed the protective walls/fences and signboards,” said Dandeli Range Forest Officer Apparao Kalshettar.

Forest department officials have taken precautionary measures, including setting up warning boards and erecting fences near at least 20 entry points to rivers to make sure that people, especially tourists, do not venture into the waters. In spite of this, people have been seen entering the river.

Haliyal division Deputy Conservator of Forests H C Balachandra said, "The department will soon conduct a scientific study on reasons impacting the habitat of crocodiles and ensure that no further developmental work takes place in these areas. Efforts will also be made for minimum intervention of humans," he said.

Impact on tourism

Umesh G E, who owns a resort in Dandeli, says repeated incidents of human deaths in crocodile attacks will have an adverse impact on tourists visiting Dandeli.

Both Rahul and Umesh said civic bodies should ensure that poultry waste and other waste should not be dumped by the riverside which results in crocodiles venturing into new areas.