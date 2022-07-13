Experts from national level institutes to visit tremor affected areas in Kodagu: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he has written to the national level institutes including the Geological Survey of India to visit the tremor-affected areas in Kodagu and conduct a study on the seismic activities.

Along with experts from national-level institutes, experts from the department of geology from the University of Mysore and Bangalore University will visit the spot next week to conduct a study.

The government will implement the recommendations given by the experts to take precautionary measures in the affected areas. In case of necessity, houses will be protected by taking up retrofitting works, said Chief Minister to media persons after chairing a review meeting in Madikeri.

Further, the CM said that Amritha University has conducted a study on landslides and submitted a preliminary report. There are several technologies that can be used for arresting landslides. “I have directed the officials to take up all the preventive measures as recommended by the experts to check landslides at least by next monsoon.”

The CM added that silt is accumulated in Harangi and Kaveri rivers. Already Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned for removing silt in the backside of the Harangi reservoir and also to construct a retaining wall. The Kaveri Neeravari Nigama has been directed to take necessary steps to remove silt in the river Kaveri.

Further, the Forest department has been directed to clear the driftwood on the banks of rivers and rivulets immediately, so that the driftwood does not cause any harm to the bridges and vented dams.

Stating that the district had 114 % rainfall in the month of July, Bommai said that two houses have been fully damaged, 15 houses have been severely damaged and 63 houses have been partially damaged in the Kodagu district. Officials have been directed to pay Rs 5 lakh for the fully damaged houses, Rs 3 lakh for the severely damaged houses and Rs 50,000 for the partially damaged houses.

The officials have been directed to prepare the estimate for the repair of damaged roads in the district. “I have asked officials to take steps to repair the damaged roads and later take steps to rebuild the roads,” he said.



“The work on about 95 % of the houses for the rain victims of 2018-19 have been completed in Kodagu. I have directed the officials to ensure that the work on all the houses for rain victims has been completed within one month or so. Even the houses constructed by Infosys Foundation for the victims in the district will also be completed at the earliest,” he added.

Several electricity poles and transformers have been damaged in the district. The CESC MD has been directed to supervise the repair work to restore the power supply in interior villages. The Superintendent of Police has been directed to coordinate with the NDRF in carrying out relief works during heavy rains in the district.

There are enough funds in the DC account to take up relief works. In case of necessity, funds will be released. A few of those who are residing in high-risk areas have been shifted to their relatives' houses or relief centres. “I have directed the officials to supply enough required ration including rice, tur dal, sugar, jaggery and others for those who have shifted to their relatives' houses,” he said.