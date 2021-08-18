Experts panel to study caste system issues: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy stated that the Centre has constituted an experts committee to study the issues related to SCs, STs and backward classes in the country.

"Our government in the state would take a call on socio-economic survey conducted by Siddaramaiah-led government based on the report by experts committee," he said.

Speaking to media persons after Janashirvad programme organised by District BJP unit on Wednesday, he said there are issues related to caste in the country. "Those who belong to backward classes in one state, belong to SC or ST in other state. So, the committee will study models adopted in developed nations. Based on the report submitted by it, state government would take a call on caste census," Narayanaswamy said.

On Sadashiva commission report, he said he has already spoken to leaders and seers of communities who opposed it. He exuded confidence that it would be implemented by taking all communities into confidence.

On Upper Bhadra project, he said it would become national project soon. "Now only two steps away from declaration. The Railways sanctioned grant of Rs 1,901 crore for the implementation of Davangere-Chitradurga- Bengaluru railway project, the long-pending demand of people of Central Karnataka, and it would become a reality in the coming days," the minister said.

Even Chief Minister Basavaaj Bommai has agreed in principle to share the 50 per cent cost of the project and the work would be initiated in places where land had been acquired, he said adding, Davangere MP G M Siddeshwar and leaders of Central Karnataka would also lend helping hand in this regard.

He said the Centre has decided to set up coaching centres on competitive examinations including UPSC, banking across the country to ensure that graduates belonging to SCs, STs and backward classes would pass them easily. "Besides, it has been decided to set up Ambedkar Navodaya schools in reserved constituencies across the country. The Centre would also distribute low interest loans to SCs and STs," he asserted. He also promised that he would serve as custodian of social justice of the country.

MP G M Siddeshwar, MLAs N Linganna and Madal Virupakshappa, Mayor S T Veeresh, among others were present on the occasion.