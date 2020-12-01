Experts to prepare plan to revive Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory

In a bid to revive Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory, a group of experts from NMAM Institute of Technology in Nitte conducted a study on the carrying capacity, condition of machines among others.

Experts held discussions with management committee on reviving the factory, demand in market and revival of ancillary units. The team of experts included Dr Shashikanth, head of the mechanical department of the College, Dr Ravindra, Dr Muralidhar, Dr Granial D’Mellow and others.

The experts will also interact with the public and collect opinions on restarting the factory that was shut down in 2004, President Baikadi Suprasad Shetty said.

Shetty said as part of efforts to revive the factory, there was a plan to promote sugarcane cultivation on 2,000 acres of land in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. He said a meeting of farmers would be convened and they will be motivated to cultivate sugarcane and help in the revival of the factory.

An action plan will be prepared to ensure that the factory no longer remains a sick unit, Shetty added.

Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said all measures would be taken to support the action plan taken by the management for the revival of the factory.

A delegation, led by President Baikady Suprasad Shetty, had met the MP and apprised him on the condition of the factory. The president had said that financial assistance from Centre and state governments were required for the revival of the unit.