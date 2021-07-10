Experts will take a call on govt medical college in Davangere: K Sudhakar

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that a team of experts would be sent to Davangere soon to submit a report on the feasibility of establishing a proposed government medical college in the premises of District Chigateri General Hospital in the city.

Speaking to media persons after holding a discussion with the officials of the health department on Saturday, he said, the existing district general hospital building is very old. But MP and legislators have appealed to the government to set up a government medical college here.

Though it is a 1,000-bedded hospital, it has no adequate number of specialists, nurses and staff.

He also made it clear that the officials concerned have shared information on the availability of land to set up the college. It has been decided to upgrade all primary health centres in the state, he said, adding that a proposal would be submitted to the union health ministry in this regard.

On vaccine, he said around 2.5 crore people in Karnataka have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Now, students are being vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis."