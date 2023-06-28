Expressway: Improper entry, exit points due to faulty DPR, admits Simha

Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha admitted that the issues related to proper entry and exit points to Ramanagar, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangpatna on Mysuru-Bengaluru Express Highway is due to a faulty DPR (detailed project report).

"We plan to rectify all these issues, related to the Expressway, in eight to 10 months," he said.

Speaking to media persons in the city on Wednesday, the MP said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was acquiring some more lands at a cost of Rs 480 crore and was spending Rs 1,800 crore for some more expressway-related works.

"The NHAI will construct proper entry and exit points near all these towns, a rest area, flyover near Mysuru ring road (Manipal Hospital junction), an underpass and over bridge near Kumbalgodu. It will even fix CCTV cameras on the Expressway," he said.

Accidents due to negligence

Simha said, "The accidents on the Expressway are only due to overspeed or reckless and negligent driving by those driving low and medium-end vehicles. It is not due to unscientific road engineering. People should understand that this Expressway is not a race track, but meant for hassle-free travel".

"The Expressway has been designed for vehicles to move with a highest speed limit of 120 km per hour. Accidents will not occur while travelling at 80 km to 100 km speed. People can reach Bengaluru in one and a half hour, even if they travel at 80 kmph speed. People should not cross speed limit to save 10-15 minutes. In a high-end car, some how it can be controlled, if they are driving around 140-150 kmph. But, if low and medium-end cars move in that speed, it is impossible to control them and that leads to accident," he said.

He said, "If the state government or any one specifies the points, to highlight where the road designing of the Expressway is unscientific, the NHAI is open for a rectification".

Simha said that the NHAI would make arrangements for towing, an ambulance and a petrol bunk at every 30km distance on the Expressway.