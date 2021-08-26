Extensive jurisdiction and manpower shortages challenge Mysuru city police

The two recent incidents-gange-rape and a shootout by a gang of armed robbers have put the focus on the problems of the police department. The jurisdiction of Mysuru City police is extensive. The department lacks enough manpower. Just about two police stations function with 100% staff.

The policemen are overburdened and are working under stress due to workload which has led to rise in crimes. The city has 23 police stations. The number of sanctioned posts of police sub-inspector is 64. About 45 are on duty and 15 are under training. There are no SIs in Lakshmipuram and an SI is on maternity leave, according to sources.

The city has over 2,600 civil police, while the City Armed Reserve force has and 1,100 persons. Many policemen are unable to avail weekly offs regularly. In many cases, they are forced to cancel their leave even during emergency. Most stations are over burdened with extended jurisdiction due to high density of population, added the sources.

"We are working under pressure. The crime rates are high due to shortage of staff. Mysuru is a busy city with movement of high profile persons, tourists and special occasions. A large number of foreigners stay in the city. The police department has extra responsibilities. We need more strength to maintain law and order,” a police constable said.

The government has sanctioned three new stations for Mysuru city, but they are yet to be functional.

An officer claimed that recruitment was under progress and the required staff would soon join the force. All stations would be strengthened with proper facilities.