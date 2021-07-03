Facebook account of Davangere SP hacked

Facebook account of Davangere's SP hacked

Cybercrime police are investigating it

  • Jul 03 2021, 15:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Facebook account of Davangere Superintendent of Police had been hacked. 

Confirming this, Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth told DH that some miscreants have created a fake Facebook account in the name of Davangere SP and are seeking financial help from the contacts by sending messages to them from the number 08099727196.

He has also appealed to the people to ignore the messages. Cybercrime police are investigating it. 

