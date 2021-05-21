Fair price shopkeepers worried over use of biometrics

The biometric system, used for distributing ration at the fair price shops, has raised a fear of Covid spread among the rural areas in Chamarajanagar district.

In all, 3,057 people from rural areas have tested positive in the last seven days in the district. There is a huge line to get ration, as the commodities are distributed only for a couple of days in the villages.

Though some request of giving Aadhaar OTP number to get ration, the shopkeepers insist on using biometric to distribute foodgrains.

Speaking to DH, Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Yogananda said, “It has been mandatory to sanitise the biometric equipment after every use. The fair price shopkeepers have been instructed to distribute ration to Covid patients through Aadhaar OTP.”

However, as the phone numbers in Aadhaar cards are not in use among many, it has become inevitable even for the Covid patients to stand in a queue, use biometric to get ration.