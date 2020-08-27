Fake account seeks response on Wadiyar joining politics

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Aug 27 2020, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 22:27 ist
Screenshot of the fake Twitter account in the name of Yaduveer.

A poll, under a fake Twitter account in the name of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, evoked nearly 5,000 responses over 24 hours, since Wednesday.

The poll was on the question “Should I join Politics?”, with ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ options. The account Yadhuveer K.C. Wodiyar. has been created in 2015 and has 1,614 followers. The voting for the poll ends on Friday and 4,637 persons had voted till 5.20 pm on Thursday. It had been retweeted by 100 users, while 238 persons commented and 229 persons liked it.

The office of Wadiyar clarified that Wadiyar does not have a Twitter account. “Wadiyar has only a Facebook account and an Instagram account,” a communication stated.

The comments were a mix of varied reactions. While some said, he should not join either of the national parties, some sought to know which party he intends to join, for them to give their response. Some said that he should become the voice of the people. Some favoured his entry into politics.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, an instruction ‘Fake account, please do not follow’ in the backdrop of the screenshot of the Twitter account, was posted on the Instagram account of Wadiyar.

