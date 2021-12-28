Fake Nandini ghee case: Four held in Mysuru

  Dec 28 2021
  updated: Dec 29 2021
The city police arrested four people in connection with the adulterated Nandini ghee case on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan said the suspects were also marketing the adulterated products at other places. “Involvement of more people in the racket is suspected and search is on to nab them,” he said.

While two are first-time offenders, two others have FIRs against them. They are residing in the city for several years. “We are gathering information on where and to whom the adulterated products were supplied,” the SP added.

