Fake notes racket busted, three held

Sakleshpur town police arrested three persons and busted a counterfeit notes printing racket in Sakleshpur on Tuesday.

Ajay, Thomas and Shanthikumari, said to be the residents of Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, are the arrested. The police recovered a car and fake notes of Rs 77,000 face value with Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination, from them.

The accused had bought breakfast at a restaurant near Donigal, on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway in Sakleshpur taluk, giving Rs 500 fake note. The hotel owner, who identified that the note was fake, wrote down the car number and informed the police.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and intercepted the car at a little distance. Upon inquiry, the trio confessed to the crime.

The suspect revealed that they had started printing fake notes at home using a scanner and printer from March 2020. They had already circulated fake notes worth Rs 90,000. They exchange the notes at hotels, restaurants, shops on the pretext of buying eateries for Rs 50 and Rs 100 and getting the change.

Ajay claims that Shanthikumari is his wife and Thomas his son. But, there are possibilities of more people involved in the racket.

A probe is on, said Dy SP Gopi.