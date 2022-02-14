Fake video being circulated in Mangaluru: Commissioner

Fake video being circulated in Mangaluru: City Police Commissioner

He clarified that the old video is being circulated in the name of controversy over hijab and saffron stoles

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 18:51 ist

After a video of a scuffle among students projecting it as one from a private college in Mangaluru, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that no such incidents had occurred in the colleges.

He clarified that the old video is being circulated in the name of controversy over hijab and saffron stoles. The public should not heed any rumours that are being circulated. The situation is peaceful and all are adhering to the High Court direction.

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Hijab row
India News

