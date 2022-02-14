Fake video being circulated in Mangaluru: City Police Commissioner

After a video of a scuffle among students projecting it as one from a private college in Mangaluru, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that no such incidents had occurred in the colleges.
He clarified that the old video is being circulated in the name of controversy over hijab and saffron stoles. The public should not heed any rumours that are being circulated. The situation is peaceful and all are adhering to the High Court direction.
