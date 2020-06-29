Family composes folk song to combat coronavirus

A family of three, here, including a class IV student, has come out with a unique folk song, in three different languages, to spread awareness about Covid-19. The family has produced a folk song in Kannada, Hindi and Tamil, to sensitise people against coronavirus.

Premkumar P Wellington, an employee of All India Radio (AIR), Mysuru, his wife Vijayalakshmi Manapura, assistant professor, Folklore, Maharaja’s College, and their son P Paneel, a student of St Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar, have made an effort to create awareness about Covid.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

While Vijayalakshmi has written the lyrics, composed the music, and sung the song in Kannada, Premkumar translated the song to Hindi and Tamil. The father and the son have sung its Tamil version, while Paneel alone has sung its Hindi version. The song is widely circulated on the social media and the family members are getting appreciation for their efforts.

The song is titled ‘Coronaada Karineralu’ in Kannada ‘Killer Corona; Mahaamaari Kaa Kaalaa Saayaa’ in Hindi and ‘Coronaavin Karuppu Nilal’ in Tamil.

The song is about Covid and how to check its spread. Through the song, the family appeals to the people to change their lifestyle and advises to adopt hygienic practices, to fight the pandemic. Senior citizens and children, who are prone to the infection, are asked to stay indoors.

The song highlights fake news on Covid-19 and about the contribution of health workers, who are in the frontline, fighting the pandemic.

Vijayalakshmi said, "The idea came after she realised the seriousness of the disease and wanted to spread a message in villages."

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 29

Praneel said, "The motto of the song is to create awareness and to bring back normal situation in the country."

Mysore Diocesan Educational Society (MDES) has recognised the efforts and has issued a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’. MDES secretary Vijay Kumar, cheif executive officer Joyce Lobo, St Joseph’s Central School principal Mary Margaret Nirmala and vice principal Susie Pinto have appreciated Praneel’s efforts.