Family issues: People told to approach Santwana Kendra

Deputy Director for Women and Child Development S Rajmurthy urged the people to visit ‘Santwana Kendra’ rather than approaching courts or police stations over minor disputes in families.

Rajmurthy was addressing a caller during a phone-in programme, organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavini, here, on Friday.

The department has opened Santwana Kendras in all taluk headquarters. Women can approach the centre or anganwadi workers for any issue. Even men can visit the Kendra to resolve their family disputes, he said.

The officer said, “Women and Child Development Department is acting as a bridge between the police and the judicial system on family issues.”

The DD asked the people to visit the kendra, as a few callers complained of harassment and disputes between husband and wife.

Anilkumar of Palahalli in Srirangapatna taluk urged the officer to take measures to start kindergarten in anganwadi centers as the strength of the students is declining. The officer said, “There is a proposal before the government in this regard.”

Child marriages

Convener of Birds Institute Impana complained that officials are not supporting in averting child marriages. Rajmurthy said, “It is not the responsibility of Women and Child Development department alone to stop child marriages. The Police Department, school teachers, village accountants, gram panchayat officials also have equal responsibility in checking child marriages.”

Savitha of Krishnapura near Kikkeri, alleged that several children of migrant workers are involved in begging in the village. The children are not attending school, she said.

The officer assured of taking immediate measures in this regard.

He said, “Awareness is the only way to bring these children to the mainstream. KR Pet Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) will be instructed to take necessary measures.”

PU student of Sheelanere Government College C R Kavyashree urged the officer to conduct awareness drives against child marriages in schools and colleges. The officer assured of conducting such drives, starting from from Sheelanere College.