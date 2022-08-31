Family attempts suicide over ‘death threats’ from neta

Family of 10 attempts suicide over ‘death threats’ from Karnataka minister

Pollappa charged that tourism minister had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete ,
  • Aug 31 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 09:57 ist
D Pollappa and his family try to end their lives by pouring petrol in front of the Superintendent of police office in Hosapete on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Accusing Tourism Minister Anand Singh of threatening to kill him, one D Pollappa and nine members of his family tried to immolate themselves outside the office of the SP here by pouring petrol on themselves on Tuesday.

Police officials prevented them from taking the extreme step. The cops poured water on them and took them to a government hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun K was not in the office when the incident took place.

Pollappa charged that Singh had built a house by ‘encroaching’ government land.

“I had filed a complaint with the police along with documents a year ago, demanding that the encroachment be cleared. Recently, I had brought it to the notice of the municipal commissioner. I have been receiving death threats for the last one year. On Tuesday, 35 to 40 goons of the minister visited my house and threatened my family,” he said.

“I am not backed by anyone. If the minister himself threatens the people, who should we approach?” he questioned.

Speaking to DH, Arun confirmed that 10 members of a family tried to end their lives in front of his office. 

“They have been sent to the hospital. Based on the complaint, suitable action will be taken,” he said.

A case has been filed under sections 504 and 506 of the SC/ST Act in Hospet police station against Tourism Minister Anand Singh and three others based on a complaint filed by Polappa, who tried to die by suicide along with nine family members in front of the SP office on Tuesday. Arun added that a case would also be filed against the family members for trying to kill themselves.  

