Family pays Rs 52 bus fare for chick worth Rs 10

A three-member nomadic family was shocked to know that the bus fare for a chick bought at Rs 10 was Rs 52. They boarded a KSRTC bus in Hosanagar town with the chick to go to Shiroor in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

The bus conductor asked the family to buy ticket and the male member of a family asked him to issue three tickets for Shiroor. The conductor heard cluck of a chick placed in a sack. Surprised by it, the conductor enquired what it is. The family replied that it is a chick.

The conductor asked the family to purchase half ticket for it and collected Rs 52 from the family. The other passengers who were travelling in the same bus were discussing the bus fare charged on the chick among themselves during the journey.

Watch latest videos by DH here: