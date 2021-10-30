Fan of Puneeth Rajkumar dies due to shock

It is feared that he suffered cardiac arrest due to shock from the actor's death

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 30 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 14:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A fan of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died due to shock late night on Friday at Shindoli village in Belagavi after coming to know about the actor's death.

He has been identified as Parashuram Hanumant Demannavar (33).

Parashuram had been working as a labourer and was a fan of Puneeth and Shivarajkumar, locals said.

Read | Puneeth's last rites to be held tomorrow, says Bommai

Parashuram was in a state of shock after getting to know about Puneeth's death and had been sitting before television having glimpses of the body being kept at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru for fans to pay their tributes.

It is feared that he suffered cardiac arrest due to shock and died.

Another fan, Rahul Gadivaddar, attempted to end his life by hanging at Athani.

