'Fanatic forces' behind clashes over hijab issue, says Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday alleged that fanatic forces were behind the clashes that took place over the hijab issue in some parts of the State.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he stated that such forces are being warned to stay away from instigating the young minds. A few legislators belonging to a minority community have met him and appealed to conduct a probe into the hijab row.

"Uniform means equality and schools are the centres for teaching culture. Hence, one can't exhibit that our religion and caste are different", said the minister.

"Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been clamped around the colleges where the hijab row has escalated. Legal action is being taken against those who are disturbing the peace, violating the prohibitory orders. We can't sit silent when the situation slips out of control. The government will deal those who sow the poisonous seed of religion in the minds of children with an iron hand", warned Jnanedra.

As the government is taking all possible steps to end the hijab row, we are following the interim order of the High Court besides waiting for the final judgment, he added.

On banning organisations like PFI, the minister said that the government was doing whatever it can to inanimate such organisations.

Regarding the overnight dharna staged by the Congress MLAs in the course of the Legislative Session, the minister said that Congress was a sinking ship and a 'grass stick' had shored it up.

"Instead of discussing the developmental issues, the Congress leaders are doing cheap politics by raising the remarks made by Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Their protest is nothing but bogus", he stated.

