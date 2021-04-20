Farmer electrocuted in Chamarajanagar

Farmer electrocuted in Chamarajanagar

The mishap occurred on Sunday night

Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  Apr 20 2021
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A farmer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a hanging live electric cable at his field in Kattepura village, Chamarajanagar taluk, on Sunday night.

Veluswamy (60) is the deceased. It is said that Veluswamy had gone to the farm to switch on the water pump. He might have come in contact with the cable as he could not see the loose hanging wire in the dark, it is said. The victim's head got severed as it came in contact with the electric wire and was found hanging on to it, while his body was found at a distance.

The incident came to light when his son came in search of Veluswamy, who had not returned home even after 11 pm. Veluswamy hails from Tamil Nadu and had purchased land and settled in Kattepura.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Executive Engineer Poornachandra Tejaswi told reporters that the mishap occurred on Sunday night. The kin of the family will be provided a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, he assured.

