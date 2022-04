A 58-year-old farmer was killed in lightning bolt at Uttangi in Vijayanagara district on Thursday.

Pinjar Ismail was working in his field when the incident occurred. It rained heavily in Hubballi, Dharwad, Sirsi and in Vijayanagara district.

An autorickshaw was damaged after a tree came crashing down on it at Jittinakatte in Harapanahalli taluk.

