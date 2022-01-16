Farmer throws bundles of coriander on road in Vijayapura in anger over weekend curfew

Farmer throws coriander on road in Vijayapura

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Jan 16 2022, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 18:00 ist
A view of the scattered coriander bunches. Credit: Special arrangement

Angered over denial of permission to sell vegetables at the vegetable market here following weekend curfew in the city, a farmer threw coriander he brought to sell, on the road.

The police prevented Bheemagouda Biradar from Domanal village when he tried selling the produce from his village.

They told him to take away the vegetable as the market was closed in the wake of weekend curfew imposed to contain Covid-19.

But Biradar pleaded them to give him some time to sell his produce. The police, ignoring his appeal, got the market closed.

Angered over it, the peasant threw the vegetable including bundles of coriander on the road, telling the people to take them free of cost.

"What will Covid-19 do, should we eat floor without business?", the ryot asked. The police remained mute spectator to his anger.

Vijayapura
Karnataka
curfew
farmer

