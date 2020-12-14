Farmers affected by KSRTC strike spearheaded by their leader

The strike of the employees of the public transport system, KSRTC and other corporations, since December 11, that ended on Monday, has affected the people, especially farmers of Mysuru region, badly.

Farmers said, "The effect of the strike, spearheaded by a farmer leader, Kodihalli Chandrasekhar, was bad, particularly to farmers, as most of them, especially small and marginal farmers, depend on public transport, for buying materials for their farm activities and to transport their produce."

Rajesh, a farmer of Mellahalli, on the outskirts of Mysuru, said that he grows vegetables and need seeds, fertilisers and pesticides frequently. As he grow multiple vegetables, he sell his produce, usually in small amounts, twice a day.

"I depend on KSRTC buses to reach my vegetables to either MG Road Market or Deveraja Market in Mysuru. Sometimes, I myself sell my vegetables on Bannur Road in Mysuru. I completely depend on KSRTC buses for my travel and to transport my produce. Due to the strike, I suffered losses,” said Rajesh.

“Farmers fighting for their rights and employees fighting for their rights is not unusual. But, the services of KSRTC, BMTC, NWRTC and NERTC are crucial for the normal life of the people. We have just recovered from the lockdown. Recently, bandhs were observed against the constitution of Maratha Development Corporation and against the Amendments to farm Acts. Again, the KSRTC strike is a big blow to common people. Rich people do not feel the heat of such protests and bandhs, but middle class and poor people suffer,” said Sandesh Kumar, a businessman.

C Narayana Gowda, president of Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association said, “Our travel and hospitality industry is still recovering, from the blow of lockdown, due to Covid-19 pandemic. The strike of KSRTC buses affects not only travel and tourism sector, but also common people."

"People cannot even travel for medical emergencies. Since Covid set in, people have been suffering, due to various reasons. Many people find it difficult to earn for even two square meals a day. If it was just the KSRTC employees, I could understand that they are fighting for their rights. However, it is strange that even though a farmer leader is spearheading the protest, people are held for a ransom,” he said.

"The basic question is, were the KSRTC employees made the staff of the corporation over night? Did not the employees know that they were joining KSRTC and not the state government, when they were recruited?” he asked.