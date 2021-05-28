Farmers’ body launches drive for early Covid diagnosis

With a surge in Covid-19 cases in the rural areas of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, farmers associations have joined hands to lend a support to the rural masses. Rajya Raitha Sanghatanegala Okkuta, in association with Rajya Kabbu Belegarara Sangha, has launched ‘Gramina Janara Corona Seva Pade’, an initiative to create awareness on early diagnosis of the infection and its treatment.

Under the initiative, teams comprising medical professionals, advocates and others have been formed to lend a support to needy people. In addition, a team of youths have been formed in both Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

The team members include farmers leader Kurubur Shantha Kumar, surgeon Dr Shivakumar, Dr Pratibha Pereira and Dr Shyamsundar of JSS Medical College. Besides, retired deputy director for food and civil supplies S E Mahadevappa, advocate Ravi Kumar, writers Chinnaswamy Vaddagere and M Mahadevaiah have joined hands.

The team members will help the officials to identify Covid infected persons. They also create awareness about the treatment and instil confidence among the rural people. The team members will provide details of hospitals, symptoms of Covid-19, vaccination, isolation facility and also arrange telemedicine service for needy people.

The volunteers establish contact between Covid patients and health professionals, taluk and district administration.

Shanthakumar said, "Rural people will be more comfortable with the volunteers, as the group is floated by farmers. The group is receiving good response from the people as many of them are calling, seeking help. In many cases, the group members arrange telemedicine services."

"A farmer from a hamlet in HD Kote taluk had called for help and the volunteers offered him telemedicine service as there were no facilities nearby. The doctor attended the caller and prescribed him medicines. Now, he has recovered completely," said Shantakumar.

Though the group was established for Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, many people from other areas are also calling for help.

For support, call: 97400 69310.