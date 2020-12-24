Farmers' Day: BJP plans massive outreach tomorrow

Bharath Joshi
  • Dec 24 2020, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 01:51 ist

BJP district units and Shakthi Kendras will organise several programmes on December 25, celebrated as Farmers’ Day, to commemorate the birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said there will be live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to farmers at all units. Local farmers will be invited to take part in the event and progressive farmers will be facilitated.

The events at district units and Shakti Kendras will begin an hour before the PM’s address, during which awareness on the benefits of the new farm laws will be created, Somashekar said.

