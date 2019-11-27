Farmers demand early notification of Mahadayi order

A group of farmers from Dharwad district met Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Tuesday and requested him to notify the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal order at the earliest.

Around 30 farmers under the banner of Malaprabha-Mahadayi-Kalasa Horata Samiti submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister.

Despite the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests giving nod, the Goa Government is creating hurdle the project. Since the project was mainly to provide drinking water to parched districts of Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding areas, the Water Resources Ministry should take immediate steps to notify it, memorandum said.

“Shekhawat assured the delegation that he would speak to the Goa Government and try to resolve it amicably,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who took the delegation, told reporters.

Bagalkot MP P C Gaddi Goudar and Navalgund MLA Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and others were present in the delegation.