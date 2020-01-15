Farmers get Sankranti gift from MYMUL

Thousands of dairy farmers in the district receives a Sankranti gift from Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Societies’ Union Limited (MYMUL), which has hiked the milk procurement price by Rs 2.5 per litre. The new procurement price per litre will be Rs 28.

A meeting chaired by MYMUL president S Siddegowda recently, decided to increase the hike in procurement price of milk, effective from Wednesday, on the day of Sankranti festival.

MYMUL follows a dual pricing policy. The union reduces the procurement price in the monsoon season as milk production will be little high and the prices will be increased during summer to support farmers.

Now, the dairy farmers get Rs 33 per litre of milk. Until Tuesday, the union was procuring a litre of milk for Rs 25.50 and now, it has been increased to Rs 28. Besides, the state government offers Rs 5 per litre as incentive. The district has a total of 94,000 dairy farmers, who supply milk to MYMUL. The union procures 5.5 lakh litres milk every day.

MYMUL Managing Director D Ashok said, “The prices have been increased for Sankranti. Our objective is to encourage dairy farmer.”

The district, which has seven taluks, has a total of 1,088 cooperative milk unions. As many as 94,000 farmers supply around 5.5 lakh litres of milk per day. Milk containing Solids Not Fat (SNF) of 8.5% and 3.5 grams of fat per kilo of milk is procured at Rs 30.15.

According to Ashok, with the price hike, the MYMUL will suffer an additional burden of Rs 12.5 lakh a day and Rs 4 crore per month.

By-products

The MYMUL also sells the by-products of milk. MYMUL sells 2.35 lakh litres of milk and 40,000 kg of curds everyday. MYMUL produces a total of 24 by-products, including toned milk, homogenised toned milk, homogenised cow milk, spiced buttermilk, Shubam milk, sweet lassi, ghee, peda, Mysore Pak among the others.