Farmers, organisations extend support to Bharat Bandh today

Various organisations have extended their support for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers against the new farm laws, on Tuesday. However, a few associations and institutions have decided to function by extending moral support to the protesters.

Farmers' associations, employees union, Dalit Sangarsha Samiti, Kannada organisations and activists, students and women organisations have extended their support to the bandh.

The members of Aikya Horata Samiti had organised a meeting near Town Hall in connection with the bandh, on Monday. The leaders urged the members of various organisations to extend support to the bandh and rescue the farming community.

The members decided to observe bandh between 6 am and 12 noon. The protesters from different organisations have planned to gather near the sub-urban bus stand in the morning. The members will also stage protest at different circles and main thoroughfares of the city. Later, they would take out a protest march in the city, said activist Pa Mallesh.

However, the hospitality sector, including Tourism and Hotel owners' Association, are not participating in the bandh and extending moral support.

The city police have elaborated security arrangements and deputed additional personnel at vantage places in the city, as a precautionary measure. The police have warned stringent action if there is any damage to the public property during the protest.