Farmers protest outside Belagavi airport; demand withdrawal of Land Reforms Act amendment

Farmers staged a protest outside the airport demanding withdrawal of Land Reforms Act and APMC Act during Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's visit to inspect the losses caused due to rains and flood-like situation in the district on Tuesday.

Farmers staged a sit-in protest on the main road leading to the airport. They raised slogans in support of their demands and displayed placards.

Police stopped farmers at the airport road entrance and prevented them from entering the premises. Farmers have been detained by police for blocking the road.