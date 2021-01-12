Paint factory halts production for 2nd day

Farmers’ protest: Paint factory halts production for 2nd day

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Nanjangud (Mysuru dist),
  • Jan 12 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 22:39 ist
Farmers stage a protest in front of Asian Paints Company at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, on Tuesday. DH PHOTO

The production at Asian Paints Company at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk halted for the second day on Tuesday, following the farmers protest.

The farmers have been protesting from the last 51 days demanding jobs for the family members who gave away agriculture lands for the company. The agitators intensified the protest on Monday by blocking entry gates of the company, which affected the production. The farmers have blocked two entry gates by dumping tractor loads of mud and also fenced the gates.

The truck drivers, who were inside the factory, left the premises by jumping the compound wall on Monday night. The farmers claimed they will continue the protest until they get justice.

Farmers Protest
Asian Paint Factory

