Farmers’ Republic Day to protest against Union govt: Kurbur

The farmers are planning to hold a ‘Farmer's Republic-Day’ on Republic Day, January 26, as a mark of protest against the Union government. A massive rally will be taken out to show the strength of the farmers on the day, said farmer leaders.

Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association president Kurbur Shanthakumar, on Saturday said that the farmers protest against farm laws is being strengthened with each passing day, but the Union government is reluctant to resolve the issue.

“Even though 54 farmers have died in 48 days, while protesting in Delhi, the government has turned a blind-eye to the farmers woes. Even after eight meetings, the government has failed to resolve the issue. The trust on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is vanishing. At least now, the government must resolve the farmers’ issue. The amendments must be withdrawn to protect the farmers’ interest,” he said.

“The farmers of Karnataka may not go to Delhi. But, we are with the farmers protesting in Delhi. On Republic Day, January 26, we will hold a Farmer's Republic Day, to show our solidarity with them,” he said.