Farmers take out rally, seek govt-run MySugar factory

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members took out a motorbike rally in Mandya and made an effort to lay a siege to the deputy commissioner's office on Monday seeking the state government to run the MySugar factory.

The protestors gathered near the Silver Jubilee Park and took out a motorbike rally on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway raising slogans against the state and Union governments. They culminated at the DC's office and tried to barge in when the police intervened. This led to heated arguments between the protestors and the police.

They urged the state government to exert pressure on the Centre demanding a Fair Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs 4,000 per tonne of sugarcane.

The government should immediately fulfill the demands of the farmers or it would become inevitable to stage a protest in Mysuru city and surrounding districts during Dasara celebrations, they warned.

They demanded that mining be permanently banned in a radius of 20-km around Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam and withdrawal of anti-farmer policies.

They extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27.

Association president Badagalapura Nagendra and honorary president Puttaswamaiah were present. Meanwhile, MySugar Sugarcane Growers Federation members staged a protest in front of the DC's office demanding the factory to be run by the state government.

