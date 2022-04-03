Farmers, traders face woes galore with electronic national agri market: Study

Challenges galore have dogged the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) portal, making life difficult for farmers and traders in some parts of the country, a research study has found.

The study, on the role of e-NAM portal in agriculture marketing in India, was conducted by Nitish Kumar Singh, a professor at the MBA department of Central University of Karnataka here.

It was undertaken in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The research found infrastructural, technological and handling challenges, restricting the progress of e-NAM. The challenges faced by farmers are not uniform across different commodity groups.

The study suggested finding a practical solution, such as organising awareness camps and training workshops to sensitise stakeholders.

The study concluded that e-NAM is in the right direction, but needs to more efficient and vibrant.

Field visits to e-NAM mandis as part of the study found implementation bottlenecks.

The research aims not only to analyse the impact of e-NAM on the arrival and prices of commodities, but also to assess the benefits and challenges in its adoption by farmers and traders.

The researcher observed that capturing massive arrivals during harvest season is difficult at the electronic entry gate, where e-gate passes are issued to farmers.

Linking public and private warehouses with e-NAM portal will be helpful as it will enhance the trade and post-harvest loss can be minimised. The study suggested that APMCs need to develop the requisite infrastructure to handle the peak season load.

Otherwise, it will be a panic situation for farmers, it said. The study proposed to form a nationwide logistic service network to facilitate inter-mandi and inter-state trade.

Most mandis in North India use open auction mechanisms, whereas those in South India follow a closed tendering mechanism.

All mandis in India should follow the closed tendering method in trading agricultural commodities for better price realisation and transparency, the study said.

The research involved 943 farmers, traders of nine different commodities and simple random sampling techniques from 27 e-NAM mandis in eight states.

Alagawadi said though e-NAM was implemented at the national level in 2016, Karnataka is the first state to adopt it. He visited most APMC mandis before the outbreak of Covid-19, Mallikarjun Alagawadi, professor of business studies at CUK, said.

