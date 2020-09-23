Farmers turn tech-savvy; online training receives good response

Online training classes, conducted by the District Agriculture Training Centre (DATC) at Naganahalli in Mysuru district, has evoked good response, with more than 2,200 members (1,250 farmers and 950 officers) participating, so far.

Farmers of Mysuru district are turning tech-savvy and online training has become a new norm. After using Meghdoot Mobile application to access weather forecast, now they use mobile technology for attending online training classes. Online training, that was experimented by DATC, was an instant hit, right since it was introduced in May.

G H Yogesh, Deputy Director of Agriculture, DATC, said that they experimented online training as it was difficult to hold regular training due to the difficulties in following social distancing and other norms during Covid times.

“The training is being held not only for farmers, but also for extension officers. The classes are held separately for farmers and officers. So far, 38 online training classes have been held. Over 1,250 farmers and 950 extension officers have participated. The classes are held on Tuesdays and Fridays for farmers and Mondays and Thursdays for officers,” he added.

More than 29 topics have been covered. Different techniques of soil and water conservation, safe rainwater disposal, rainwater harvesting structures and drainage line treatment like boulder-rubble check, soil fertility improvement technologies like green manuring were the major topics covered in online training, Yogesh said.

The training classes was organised with an expenditure of Rs 15,000 towards purchase of necessary computer accessories such as web camera, head phone, networking and others. Farmers and officers of 19 districts were able to participate from all over Karnataka. The outreach range was 25 to 250 members. This also resulted in a significant reduction in cost of training, Yogesh explained.

The interaction is held on Google Meet, which is an easy and comfortable platform for farmers. Sometimes the whole family listen to the training. At times, when there are technical problems in Android phones, the younger generation pitch in to help.

Though it was a great relief for farmers during Covid times and the lockdown, the classes are still held. The farmers get tips and advise in the comforts of their homes.

Speaking to DH, Anand Odeyar, a participant of the online training, said that the training conducted by DATC helped the farming community in a lot of ways. Anand cultivates paddy and vegetables in their farm in Gandhigrama, Nanjangud taluk.

“The officials guided me in selecting quality seeds, about new types of pests attacking paddy, and the ways to protect. Earlier, we had leased our land. Overuse of urea and pesticides had affected soil fertility. Now, we are into organic farming. The online training is of great help as we get timely inputs and advise from experts,” he added.

M R Hamsaveni, Deputy Director of Agriculture department, Honnali sub-division, Davangere district, who underwent online training, said, “The training was of great help for extension officers, to update with technical details. This helps in implementing the technology and increases competency level.”

“I recommend this to other officials and almost 85% of them are undergoing training. The online training helped me in saving time on journey to Mysuru. At the same time, I could concentrate on office work,” she added.