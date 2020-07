Father of a 16-year-old deceased girl in Chincholi lodged a complaint with the police that his daughter ended her life by consuming poison as she was unable to bear sexual harassment by her friend.

"He kidnapped her in his motorbike and harassed her sexually. Hence, my daughter ended her life", he stated in the complaint. A case has been filed under Pocso Act. The police are interrogating three accused in this connection, said the sources.