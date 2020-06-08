Father, daughter die in road accident in Davangere

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Jun 08 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 16:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man and his daughter died on spot and two others sustained severe injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes near the industrial area in Davangere on Monday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Siddesh (35), and his daughter, Priyanka (3), residents of Turchaghatta, Davangere taluk. The incident took place when the duo was heading towards Davangere from Turchaghatta.

Though injured persons were battling for life on the road, people did not make any effort to take them to the hospital. Hadadi police have registered a case.

