Father dies hours after daughter dies by suicide in Mandya

Shocked over the suicide of his teenage daughter, a man died of cardiac arrest within a few hours, at Talagavadi village, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday.

Her father K Raju (65), who was shocked to find his daughter T R Bhandavya (17) hanging on the wee hours of Sunday, died of cardiac arrest a few hours later.

The death of the Father-daughter duo has been reported on 'Father's Day'. It is said that Bhandavya was upset that she was not admitted to a private college, and had taken the extreme step.

Raju was a farmer and had five children - four daughters and a son. Bhandavya was the youngest daughter and was very close to her father. She had scored 93% in the SSLC exam and had done her first PU at Bannur Government PU college, in Mysuru district.

Raju had admitted all his children to private schools and colleges. Bhandavya, who was very good at studies, wanted to join a reputed private college for a PU course and had an ambition of becoming a doctor. But, Raju told her to complete her studies in the government college. Upset over this, she had taken the extreme step, it is said.

Raju was making arrangements for her final rites when he collapsed. He was brought to the taluk hospital in Malavalli when he breathed his last en route.