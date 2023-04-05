Father kills son over chicken curry in Dakshina Kannada

A scuffle between a father and son over chicken curry led to murder at Guthigaru of Sullia taluk.

According to the police, the deceased is Shivaram (35), a labourer, while Sheena is the accused.

The incident happened late Tuesday night when Shivaram arrived home only to find the chicken curry was exhausted. This led to an argument with his family members, which turned ugly in no time. One thing led to another and in a fit of rage, Sheena allegedly hit his son's head with a sharp object.

Though he was rushed to the hospital at Kadaba, the doctors declared him dead soon after.

Police who rushed to the spot arrested Sheena.

Shivaram is survived by his wife and two children.