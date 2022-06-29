Father strangles two daughters to death in auto in Karnataka

A man, upset over his wife’s desertion, killed his two daughters on Tuesday while bringing them back from a park in an autorickshaw. After strangling the two to death, the accused surrendered himself to the police.

The police identified the victims as 10-year-old Sonia and eight-year-old Mayuri. The accused is their father Lakshmikanth Marutirao Bhovigalli, a resident of Bhovi Galli near Bamboo Bazar. The police said the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Veerendra Patil Layout in the city.

In his confession to the police, Lakshmikanth said that he throttled them to death and then roamed around the city all night with the bodies of his children in the autorickshaw. On Wednesday morning, he came to Chowk police station and told the police of his crime.

According to the police, Lakshmikanth was upset that his wife Anjali had taken his two other children and left him with the two daughters four months ago. While he took care of the two daughters, Anjali was living with her parents.

The accused was taken into custody and then moved to MB Nagar police station—Veerendra Patil Layout comes under its jurisdiction.

He has now been remanded to judicial custody.