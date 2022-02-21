FB user booked for post on Shivamogga violence

The police on Monday booked a man, a Facebook page, its users for posting content justifying the murder of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

Cases were registered under appropriate sections of the IT Act against ‘Mangalore Muslims’, a Facebook page, Mohammed Shafiq and other FB users based on a complaint filed by social media monitoring cell of the city police, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The commissioner inaugurated the cell on Monday.

The suspects stated that Harsha was murdered for abusing Prophet Mohammed in 2015. They stated that those abusing the Prophet would not be spared. The ‘Mangalore Muslims’ repeatedly posted provocative content to spread hatred, the complaint stated.

The cell is keeping a close watch on 1,064 social media accounts of religious and political persons, women, students, labour and other organisations. They are also monitoring 139 accounts of online media portals, online news channels, regular web news channels and hate speeches. About 257 social media provocative speakers are also under radar.

“The police have tightened security in the city following Shivamoggga incident,” the commissioner said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: