FDA targets IAS Officer in suicide note, goes missing

A First Division Assistant Giriraj (39) serving in the deputy commissioner's office in Shivamogga city has reportedly gone missing after forwarding a detailed suicide note on WhatsApp to various groups on Tuesday, triggering panic among officials including the deputy commissioner.

Sources in his family stated that he left home in the morning for a walk and did not return. The last location of his phone number was shown at Karehalli in Bhadravathi taluk. Later, his phone was switched off. Following the complaint by the district administration, police have initiated a search operation. He has a spouse, father, mother and daughter.

In the message, he accused Additional Chief Secretary to Government Shalini Rajneesh of not releasing funds in time and her apathy instigated him to take the extreme step.

He said, "Without releasing the complete funds, the officer used to ask me to utilise the existing funds. Despite writing a letter to the officer seeking directions on how I have to utilise the inadequate funds for the implementation of development works, I did not receive any response from the higher official. This had disrupted the development works.

"Besides, contractors used to ask me to clear the pending bills for completing the works. But where shall I bring money? There was work pressure and the higher officials failed to understand it. My work pressure harmed my family life. Dejected over this, I am taking this extreme step and nobody should search for me," he wrote.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar told DH that he was slightly disturbed by some work-related issues some months back. "It might have made him take such a decision. In fact, I have to worry about funds and not him. Police are searching for him. We are hopeful that he would be back to work soon," he said.