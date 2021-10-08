FDA who went missing after sending suicide note traced

First Division Assistant Giriraj (39) serving in the deputy commissioner’s office in Shivamogga City, who had gone missing after forwarding a detailed suicide note on WhatsApp to his colleagues last month, had been traced to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

After sending a suicide note to his colleagues via WhatsApp on September 28 morning, he had gone missing. His mobile phone was also switched off and this had triggered panic among his family members and colleagues. He was in charge of MLA/MLC Local Area Development Fund in deputy commissioner's office.

In the message, he had accused a senior IAS officer of not releasing funds in time, and that her apathy instigated him to take the extreme step.

He said, “without releasing the complete funds, the officer used to ask me to utilise the existing funds. Despite writing a letter to the officer seeking directions on how I have to utilise the inadequate funds for the implementation of developmental works, I did not receive any response from the higher official." He had even asked his colleagues and family members not to search for him.

Following the missing person complaint lodged by his family members, Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad and others initiated search operation. Sources in deputy commissioner's office stated that police and the officials of revenue department are making arrangements to bring him home.