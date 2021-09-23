Fear grips Davangere as 14 people below age of 18 contract Covid-19

Fear has gripped Davangere after 14 persons aged between 0 and 18 years were tested positive for Covid-19 in 15 days. They are undergoing treatment in District Chigateri General hospital, Bapuji and SS H-tech hospitals in the city.

Sources in the Health Department stated that of the 14, nine are male while five are female. Nine patients are aged between 16 and 18 years, three children are aged between 11 and 15 years, one is aged between six and ten 10 years and another one is aged between 0 and five years. No Covid deaths have been reported so far. The officials are hopeful that all the children would recover.

District Malaria Officer Nataraj said, the district recorded around 154 dengue cases till September 23 this year. They were confirmed through Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa) test. The number of cases may go up to 254 by the end of this year. Most of the patients have recovered after availing treatment. Over, 1,400 blood samples had been collected and tested this year so far. Of them, 154 persons were tested positive for dengue. One dengue death was reported in the district this year. As many as 818 dengue cases were reported in 2017, 121 cases in 2018 and 322 in 2019, he informed.

He said, the steps have been taken to prevent dengue cases at the gram panchayat level. Most of the patients got treatment in the outpatient ward and only those whose condition was critical were admitted to the hospital. He also asked people not to panic as dengue cases are under control. Besides, there is no need to worry about treatment as all general hospitals in the district and private hospitals are prepared to handle any kind of situation. He also asked people to destroy mosquito-breeding sites, secure self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent. They must take preventive measures without fail, he added.

