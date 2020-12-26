Fear grips Mangaluru residents after spotting leopard

Fear grips Mangaluru residents after spotting leopard

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 26 2020, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 01:34 ist

Fear has gripped residents of Kodimbadi and Perne in Puttur taluk after sighting a leopard that was on the prowl.

The CCTV camera installed in a house had caught the movement of a leopard at Kodimbadi. Later, the leopard was spotted in Perne. The leopard was also spotted near the house of Halanga Ramanna Gowda in Bannur. A woman too had spotted a leopard inside an arecanut plantation in Bannur and it was also spotted at Karla in Sediyapu.

The residents complained that many dogs and chicken had gone missing from their homes. There are a large number of arecanut growers in Sediyapu, Bellipadi, Kodimbadi, Perne and Bannur.

The spotting of leopard had forced arecanut growers to stop watering the plants and stay indoors in the evenings. The residents have urged forest department to lay a trap to catch the leopard at the earliest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Leopards
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

 