Fear grips Mangaluru residents after spotting leopard

Fear has gripped residents of Kodimbadi and Perne in Puttur taluk after sighting a leopard that was on the prowl.

The CCTV camera installed in a house had caught the movement of a leopard at Kodimbadi. Later, the leopard was spotted in Perne. The leopard was also spotted near the house of Halanga Ramanna Gowda in Bannur. A woman too had spotted a leopard inside an arecanut plantation in Bannur and it was also spotted at Karla in Sediyapu.

The residents complained that many dogs and chicken had gone missing from their homes. There are a large number of arecanut growers in Sediyapu, Bellipadi, Kodimbadi, Perne and Bannur.

The spotting of leopard had forced arecanut growers to stop watering the plants and stay indoors in the evenings. The residents have urged forest department to lay a trap to catch the leopard at the earliest.