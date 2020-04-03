Fear of coronavirus infection drives coolie to suicide

Fear of coronavirus infection drives coolie to suicide

DHNS
DHNS, Gajendragad,
  • Apr 03 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 23:26 ist

Fear of being infected by the coronavirus drove a coolie worker to suicide

Gurusangappa Jangannavar, (40), a native of Hirenandihaal village of Kushtagi taluk, was staying at Kalliganuru village, his wife's native.

Police said Gurusangappa had been too Mangaluru for coolie work, a couple of weeks ago, and had returned to the village, recently. Following sickness, he received treatment at the Government Hospital.

However, he became depressed over the thought that he would become infected by the coronavirus and hanged himself in the fields. 

A case has been booked in this regard at the Gajendragad police station.

