Fear of fever grips Gadag village, residents planning to vacate homes

The villagers of Arahunasi in Ron taluk of the district are scared out of their wits after over 200 of them took ill in the last five days. Most of them are suffering from fever, cough, throat infection, loss of appetite and other flu-like infections.

The scared villagers have decided to vacate the village if the situation doesn’t ease in the next few days.

A medical team, comprising District Vigilance Officer Dr Jagadish Nuchchin, District Epidemiologist Dr Praveen Nidagundi and Dr Raghu Hosur, is camping in the village for the last two days. Throat swab samples of over 65 villagers, including 25 suspected of having H1N1, have been collected and sent to the labs for testing.

Dr Sangamesh, who’s part of the medical camp at Arahunasi, told DH, “On Thursday and Friday, the medical team visited 303 households and conducted the health check-up of family members. The villagers will be tested for Covid-19, H1N1, malaria, dengue and chikungunya. Blood and throat swab samples for the same have been collected. We will also conduct a larvae survey.”

The number of people taking ill is increasing with each passing day. Many are taking treatment at private hospitals and clinics at Mallapur, Savadi and Ron town. A few have been admitted to KIMs, Hubballi after the fever and flu-like symptoms relapsed.

Meanwhile, many healthy villagers, who are scared of contracting the fever, have decided to vacate the village.

“Mysterious fever has struck fear in the minds of the villagers. Most of them have decided to vacate the village if the situation doesn’t come under control in the next few days. The Health department should take measures to diagnose the illness and start treatment to instil confidence among the villagers, Chidambargouda Sullad, a resident of Arahunasi, urged.