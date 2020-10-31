Fearing an 'encounter', history sheeter Akashbhavan Sharan writes to judge

Akashbhavan Sharan, an aide of underworld don Vikky Shetty, fears that he will be shot dead while being shifted from Bengaluru to Bantwal.

Fearing for his life, Sharan has reportedly written a letter to Bantwal JMFC court judge.

“There is a threat to my life. I fear that I will be encountered while being shifted to Mangaluru as part of investigation into the murder of Surendra Bantwal,” he has said.

He also sought exemption from appearing in person for the investigation. Sharan is presently lodged at the Central Prison in Bengaluru. The police, who are investigating the murder of Tulu actor and history-sheeter Surendra Bantwal, had obtained a body warrant in order to seek his custody.

Three more arrested

Meanwhile, police arrested three more youths in connection with the murder of Surendra Bantwal. With this, the total arrested in the case has increased to five. The arrested youths were identified as Pradeesh alias Pappu of Kabbinahithlu in Bantwal, Venkappa alias Venkatesh of Bantwal and Shareef of Navoor.

Surendra was murdered at his apartment in Bantwal on October 21. The police had arrested Sathish Kulal and Girish. It is said that those who had availed loan from Surendra had committed the crime.