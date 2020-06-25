Fearing failure in SSLC examination, girl kills herself in Karnataka's Belagavi

Fearing failure in the SSLC examination, a 16-year-old girl who was to appear for the exams on Thursday allegedly committed suicide at her house in Vadgaon in Belagavi, a suburb of Hubbali on Wednesday night.

She hung herself on the first floor of the house, police said. Based on the complaint filed by the parents of the minor girl, she feared that she would fail her SSLC examinations and was finding it difficult to recollect what she had studied.

The Shahapur police have registered a case and are investigating.